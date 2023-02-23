Snow in Portland leads to postponement of Timbers opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers’ Major League Soccer season opener against Sporting KC has been postponed because of severe winter weather in the Portland area, the teams announced Thursday.

The teams had been scheduled to play Saturday but instead will play Monday night.

Portland was largely shut down Thursday after nearly a foot of snow fell, the second snowiest day in the city’s history. The weather also knocked out power to almost a million homes and businesses in multiple states, closed schools and grounded or delayed thousands of flights.

