Aaron Judge homers in 1st AB as new Yankees captain

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge rang in opening day the same way he marked many nights last season: with a home run. In his first game as New York Yankees captain, Judge hit a solo drive in the first inning off San Francisco’s Logan Webb, a 422-foot shot into the netting above Monument Park in center field. Judge hit a thigh-high cutter on the outside part of the plate for a 109 mph drive and his first opening-day home run. Judge hit an American League-record 62 home runs last year, one more than Roger Maris’ total with the 1961 Yankees.

