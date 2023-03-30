COCC’s Poetry Month features state poet laureate, writing workshops, poetry slam

Award-winning Oregon Poet Laureate Anis Mojgani is helping Central Oregon Community College commemorate its National Poetry Month celebration, which this year bridges April and May and includes workshops, a poetry slam and a spoken-word performance by Mojgani.

Events are free and open to the public and span from April 17 to May 10. Visit barber.cocc.edu/poetry for complete details and registration.

A series of poetry-writing workshops led by COCC faculty and students will take place on several dates and at several college locations, including online. The first, “Share a Poem, Write a Poem,” is from 3:15-4:15 p.m. on Monday, April 17, at the COCC Redmond campus’s Technology Education Center. “Healing through Poetry” is from 3:30-5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, at the COCC Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center. The “Share a Poem, Write a Poem” workshop will be staged a second time, online, from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 27; register in advance to receive the Zoom link.

A COCC poetry month tradition, the poetry slam is from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, in the Hitchcock Auditorium in Pioneer Hall on the Bend campus. Performers must register in advance at barber.cocc.edu/poetry. Poetry slam prize donors include the COCC Bookstore, Dudley’s Bookstore and Roundabout Books.

Oregon’s 10th poet laureate, Anis Mojgani — appointed to a second term last year — comes to the Bend campus’s Coats Campus Center on Wednesday, May 10, to lead a writing workshop from 4-5:05 p.m., meet with attendees during a social from 5:05-5:30 p.m., and then perform from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with the entire event livestreamed to the college’s Redmond, Prineville and Madras campuses.

Mojgani is a two-time National Poetry Slam champion and winner of the International World Cup Poetry Slam. In addition to his acclaim on the slam stage, the Portland poet has performed at universities, festivals and for the United Nations. A trained comic book artist, he has published five books of poetry, had his work featured on HBO and National Public Radio, and designed commissions for the Getty Museum and Peabody Essex Museum.

For more information on poetry month at COCC, contact Kirsten Hostetler, instruction and outreach librarian, at 541-383-7563 or khostetler@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

Cold Spring, by Kim Smith

Oregon Watercolor Society Brings Show to COCC

A juried exhibition by the Watercolor Society of Oregon (WSO), titled “Spring Experimental Exhibition,” is coming to Central Oregon Community College (COCC) from April 14 to May 25, with 80 works from artists across Oregon filling the Barber Library Rotunda Gallery. The opening reception is from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, April 14.

The Barber Library is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For library hours, visit cocc.edu/library.

The Watercolor Society of Oregon — one of the premier art societies of its kind in the U.S. — was formed in 1966 and has a member list of some 600 active artists.

“We are not exclusively for watercolor artists, as we embrace acrylic painters and water-based mixed-media artists,” said WSO president and Redmond artist Rebecca Sentgeorge. “The Experimental Spring Exhibition is a great opportunity to see that diversity in action.”

“We are so excited to once again host this truly impressive exhibition and welcome back the Watercolor Society of Oregon for the first time since 2019,” said Tina Hovekamp, director of COCC’s library services. “This show features some incredible work and includes a number of local artists.”

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.