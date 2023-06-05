Georgia hires LSU pitching coach Johnson to lead program after firing Stricklin
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new coach. Johnson replaces Scott Stricklin, who was fired on May 26 following a 9-0 loss to South Carolina in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Georgia went 29-27 this season, including an 11-19 mark in the SEC. Johnson was the Minnesota Twins’ pitching coach before making the unusual move of leaving the major leagues for the job at LSU on June 22, 2022. At the time, Johnson said the career change was “the toughest thing I’ve ever done.” Johnson will remain with LSU through its postseason.