Georgia hires LSU pitching coach Johnson to lead program after firing Stricklin

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has hired LSU pitching coach Wes Johnson as its new coach. Johnson replaces Scott Stricklin, who was fired on May 26 following a 9-0 loss to South Carolina in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Georgia went 29-27 this season, including an 11-19 mark in the SEC. Johnson was the Minnesota Twins’ pitching coach before making the unusual move of leaving the major leagues for the job at LSU on June 22, 2022. At the time, Johnson said the career change was “the toughest thing I’ve ever done.” Johnson will remain with LSU through its postseason.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.