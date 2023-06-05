Preakness winner National Treasure has final workout for Belmont Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) — Preakness winner National Treasure breezed five furlong Monday in his final workout for the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes this weekend. National Treasure was timed in 59.55 seconds. It was the second workout on the track for the Bob Baffert-trained colt. National Treasure was fourth in the Santa Anita Derby prior to the Preakness on May 20. Trainer Steve Asmussen’s Red Route One also posted his final work for Saturday’s final jewel of the Triple Crown, breezing a half-mile in 50.20 seconds. Red Route One finished fourth in the Preakness. Kentucky Derby winner Mage is not running in the Belmont Stakes.

