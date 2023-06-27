Germany saw 2,480 antisemitic incidents in 2022, monitoring group says

BERLIN (AP) — A group tracking antisemitism in Germany says it has documented 2,480 incidents in the country last year — just under seven incidents per day on average. An annual report by the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism said on Tuesday that while it registered a slight decrease in antisemitic incidents in 2022, compared to the year before, there were nine incidents of extreme violence — the highest number of such cases since nationwide record keeping began in 2017. Those extremely violent crimes include a shooting at a former rabbi’s house next to an old synagogue in the western city of Essen last November.

