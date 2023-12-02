In some neighborhoods in drought-prone Kenya, clean water is scarce. Filters are one solution

BONDENI-JUA KALI, Kenya (AP) — There is no piped water or sewage system in Athi River, near Kenya’s capital Nairobi, and drought is making clean water supplies more scarce and expensive for locals. But for those whose homes are kitted out with water filters distributed by local groups, the nearby river — polluted, prone to drought and usually unsafe for drinking — is becoming a cheaper and more reliable source of clean water. Bucket Ministry, a nonprofit organization, provided over 600 water filters to households in the four neighborhoods in Athi River since August and plans to up that number to 6,000. Advocates say stop-gap solutions like filters make a difference, but underlying issues like climate change-fueled drought and poor water management need to be addressed.

