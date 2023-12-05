Voting experts warn of ‘serious threats’ for 2024 from election equipment software breaches

ATLANTA (AP) — Election security experts and computer scientists say an effort to access voting system software in several states and provide it to allies of Donald Trump as they sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election poses “serious threats” ahead of next year’s presidential contest. The letter to the FBI, Attorney General Merrick Garland, special counsel Jack Smith and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency asks for a federal probe and a risk assessment of voting machines used throughout the country. The breaches affected voting equipment made by two companies that together count over 70% of the votes cast across the country, according to the letter.

