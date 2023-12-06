Europe was set to lead the world on AI regulation. But can leaders reach a deal?

LONDON (AP) — The generative AI boom has sent governments worldwide scrambling to regulate the emerging technology. It’s also raised the risk of upending a European Union push to approve the world’s first comprehensive artificial intelligence rules. The 27-nation bloc’s Artificial Intelligence Act has been hailed as a pioneering rulebook, but it’s uncertain if the EU can thrash out a deal Wednesday before time runs out. Europe’s yearslong efforts to draw up AI guardrails have been bogged down by the emergence of generative AI systems like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. If a deal isn’t reached this week, negotiators will be forced to pick it up next year and it could go in a different direction.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.