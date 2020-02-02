Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
today at 11:21 pm
Published 11:12 pm

Driver killed in crash on Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend

DCSO patrol car accident scene 2-2-2
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office patrol car on scene of fatal crash east of Bend Sunday night.

Extended closure expected, motorists urged to use other routes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash that closed Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend Sunday night, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies reported.

The crash was reported at 9:44 p.m. in the area of Alfalfa Market Road and Todd Road. The driver was alone in the vehicle, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Bailey said the crash and investigation had closed Alfalfa Market Road between Juniper and Todd roads, with an extended closure due. Motorists were urged to use other roads in the area.

We'll have more details as we get them.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Deschutes County / News / Top Stories

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply