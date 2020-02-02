Driver killed in crash on Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend

Accidents and Crashes

Extended closure expected, motorists urged to use other routes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash that closed Alfalfa Market Road east of Bend Sunday night, Deschutes County sheriff's deputies reported.

The crash was reported at 9:44 p.m. in the area of Alfalfa Market Road and Todd Road. The driver was alone in the vehicle, Sgt. William Bailey said.

Bailey said the crash and investigation had closed Alfalfa Market Road between Juniper and Todd roads, with an extended closure due. Motorists were urged to use other roads in the area.

We'll have more details as we get them.