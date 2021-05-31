13 stranded after boats get stuck in the mud at Tillamook Bay

Accidents and Crashes

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people were stranded after two boats got stuck on mud in Tillamook Bay on the Oregon coast.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire Department responded to a report of boats stranded in Tillamook Bay at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Thirteen were involved and some were attempting to swim back to shore.

The sheriff’s office says crews reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. They were taken to medical personnel at Memaloose Boat Ramp.

Four other people were rescued by a second boat. The remaining five swam across before first responders arrived.