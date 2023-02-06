Norway looks to donate $7.3 billion in aid to Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The government of oil-rich Norway is looking to donate 75 billion kroner ($7.3 billion) in a multiyear support package to Ukraine. The money would make the Scandinavian country one of the world’s top donors to war-torn Ukraine. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Monday the money would be used for military and civilian assistance over five years. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last week that the European Union’s economic, humanitarian and military support for Ukraine so far amounts to almost 50 billion euros. Norway isn’t an EU member. It gave Ukraine more than 10 billion kroner ($1 billion) in civilian and military aid last year.

