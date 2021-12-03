Britain wants suspected Russian spy extradited from Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they have received a request from Britain to approve the extradition of a suspected Russian spy who worked at the U.K.‘s Embassy in Berlin. The Brandenburg state prosecutor Friday confirmed a report by weekly Der Spiegel that Britain has asked for the extradition of a British citizen arrested at his home southwest of Berlin in August. Federal prosecutors accuse the man of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November 2020. Before his arrest the suspect worked at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents to the Russians. The Brandenburg state prosecutor was unable to say how long it might take to consider the extradition request.