Duggar trial focusing on computer where child porn was found

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Testimony is continuing in the federal trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who is charged with downloading and possessing child pornography. Computer analysts told jurors Thursday that the computer where child pornography was found also included an operating system that could allow a user to evade a tracking program that monitored internet usage. Duggar was featured on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” show. He faces up to 20 years in prison on each count if convicted. His attorneys argue that someone else placed the pornography on the computer that was found at Duggar’s workplace. Duggar’s attorneys also note that no child pornography was found on Duggar’s laptop or phone.