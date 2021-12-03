Thousands of Air Guard, Reserves don’t meet vaccine deadline

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 6% of the Air National Guard and Reserve did not meet the deadline to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and could begin to face consequences if they don’t get the mandated shots or receive an exemption, the Air Force said Friday. Air Guard members who report for their monthly drill this weekend will be allowed to participate and will be paid — whether they are vaccinated or not. The Air Force said roughly 11,000 troops did not get the vaccine by the deadline Thursday. There are about 107,000 Air Guard members and 68,000 in the Reserves, and about 3,500 of the unvaccinated have received medical or administrative exemptions.