Afghan women traveling alone boarding flights despite ban

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An airport official says Afghan women unaccompanied by a male guardian have been allowed to board aircraft in the capital Kabul since Saturday. That’s despite a Taliban order banning them from flying. There has been no official reversal of the order by the hard-liners in the Taliban leadership, who have been crafting increasingly repressive edicts. A senior airport official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that it is business as usual for women traveling alone, a sign that at least some of the orders coming from a conflicted Taliban leadership are being ignored.