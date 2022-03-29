Biden to host Singapore’s prime minister at White House

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is preparing to visit President Joe Biden at the White House. The meeting Tuesday will highlight a strategic relationship that Biden administration officials hope will pay dividends as the Democratic president faces challenges in both hemispheres. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden and Lee will discuss several issues, including the war in Ukraine. Another is freedom of the seas, a key issue in a region where Beijing has made territorial claims over most of the South China Sea. Singapore is a rare Southeast Asian nation to impose sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.