Biden to sign bill making lynching a federal hate crime

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday plans to sign a bill into law to make lynching a federal hate crime, more than 100 years after such legislation was first proposed. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act is named after the Black teenager whose killing in Mississippi in the summer of 1955 became a galvanizing moment in the civil rights era. Till’s grieving mother insisted on an open casket to show everyone how her son had been brutalized. The new law is to be signed by Biden in a Rose Garden ceremony. It makes it possible to prosecute a crime as a lynching when a conspiracy to commit a hate crime leads to death or serious bodily injury.