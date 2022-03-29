Clashes in Syrian camp housing IS families kill at least 3

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian Kurdish official and an opposition war monitoring group say clashes between U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters and members of the Islamic State group have killed at least three people. The clashes erupted late Monday inside a sprawling camp in northeastern Syria housing families of IS fighters. The Kurdish official says Kurdish fighters exchanged fire with an IS sleeper cell. The situation remained tense on Tuesday at al-Hol camp where tens of thousands of women and children — mostly wives, widows and children of members of the Islamic State group — are held.