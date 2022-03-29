Florida, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule

By CURT ANDERSON

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida and 20 other states have sued to halt the federal government’s pandemic requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains and other public transport. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Tampa, Florida. It contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC rule took effect Feb. 1, 2021. It requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.