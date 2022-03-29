GOP defections thwart some of conservatives’ plans in Kansas

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Key conservative initiatives are likely to fail in Kansas this year because a few Republicans are breaking with the rest of the Legislature’s GOP supermajorities. Republicans have failed to muster the two-thirds majorities necessary to override potential vetoes from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on measures tightening election laws and weakening school vaccination requirements. A proposed change in the Kansas Constitution aimed at limiting future tax increases also died this week. The struggles conservatives have faced in the Legislature show that with Kelly as governor, they need moderates’ support. GOP Sens. Brenda Dietrich of Topeka, John Doll of southwestern Kansas and Jeff Longbine of eastern Kansas have been key players.