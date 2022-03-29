Greek independent authority rejects migrant pushback claims

Greece’s independent authority for transparency says an in-depth investigation it carried out has found no basis for reports that Greek authorities have illegally turned back asylum-seekers entering the country from Turkey. The National Transparency Authority said in a statement Tuesday that the allegations by the Lighthouse Reports non-profit organization last year concerning “informal obligatory returns” of asylum-seekers “were not confirmed.” The NTA said its more than four-month investigation into the Lighthouse Reports’ allegations found no supporting evidence. Greece has repeatedly been accused by human rights groups and neighboring Turkey of illegally sending back asylum-seekers. Athens strongly denies the practice, known as pushbacks.