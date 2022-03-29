Gunmen attack train near Nigeria’s capital, kill some riders

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria say that gunmen attacked a train near the capital, Abuja, on Monday night with explosives and gunfire, killing an unspecified number of passengers. Fidet Okhiria, chief executive of the state-owned Nigerian Railway Corporation said the rail track was first bombed with explosives in Katari town in Kaduna state before the attackers opened fire on the train. One of the passengers who survived the attack said he could confirm that at least nine persons were killed. Security forces continue to search for passengers many of whom are feared to have been abducted. This is the latest in a series of attacks on trains in the region.