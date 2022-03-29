Israel defense chief, Jordan’s king discuss Ramadan calm

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman and they discussed maintaining calm in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in April. Benny Gantz’s meeting with Abdullah on Tuesday was his second since the start of the year. Gantz’s office said the two discussed “measures that Israel is planning in order to enable freedom of prayer” and other measures for the Palestinians. It came a day after Jordan’s king visited the West Bank and met with Palestinian leaders while Israeli and Arab diplomats held a summit with the U.S. secretary of state.