Kosovo Albanian indicted for 1999 war crimes

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Prosecutors have indicted an Albanian man for war crimes he allegedly committed in Kosovo in 1999. The special prosecutor’s office on Tuesday accused the resident of Belgrade, Serbia – named only by his initials M.A. – of “war crimes against the civilian population.” A 12-month investigation indicated that in March 28, 1999 the suspect was a member of Serb police and military units that executed 130 civilians in Izbice, 80 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital, Pristina. The suspect has been placed in custody. Kosovo declared independence in 2008, nine years after a bloody conflict between Serbia and Albanian separatists in Kosovo, then a Serbian province, which left more than 12,000 people dead and about 1,600 still missing.