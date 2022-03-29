Maryland lawmakers scramble to produce new congressional map

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are scrambling to approve a new congressional map to comply with a court order, after a judge struck down the first map drawn by Democrats this redistricting cycle. The Maryland Senate advanced legislation with the new map for the state’s eight U.S. House seats on Tuesday after an early morning bill hearing. Lawmakers are moving quickly to approve the new map to comply with a Wednesday deadline set by a judge for a new plan. Judge Lynne Battaglia struck down the map Friday, calling it “a product of extreme partisan gerrymandering.”