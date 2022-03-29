Millennial Money: Please don’t go broke attending weddings

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet

Attending weddings can be expensive, between travel and lodging, gifts and extra events like bachelor and bachelorette parties. So plan ahead for these expenses, particularly as wedding season approaches and celebrations that were postponed or rescheduled reappear on your calendar. Determine how much money you can spend and what’s important to you. You may have to compromise. Perhaps you prioritize attending your friend’s wedding but skip the out-of-state shower, for example. Maybe you attend that friend’s wedding but decline the invitation of a distant cousin. Do what’s best for you while also communicating with the betrothed couple. Express appreciation for the invitation and happiness for their big day.