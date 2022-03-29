Orthodox patriarch denounces ‘atrocious invasion’ of Ukraine

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians has denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an “atrocious” act that is causing enormous suffering. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I didn’t refer to Russia by name in his comments Tuesday during a visit to Warsaw after meeting with some Ukrainian refugees. Poland has accepted the largest number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine. Bartholomew also met with an important leader of the Polish Catholic church, who went even further in his denunciation of Russia’s actions he said bore the “hallmarks of genocide.” Unlike Bartholomew, the head of the Polish bishops’ conference mentioned Russia by name.