Poland moves to block coal imports from Russia

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government has decided to block imports of coal from Russia. Tuesday’s move is part of a larger strategy to reduce energy dependence on Russia which gained new urgency after the invasion of Ukraine. Poland agreed to impose financial penalties on any private entities importing Russian coal into Poland, with Polish customs officials carrying out checks. While Poland produces much of its own coal, it also relies on imports. Russian coal makes up 13% of the fuel used by Poland each year. Poland has worked for years to wean itself off Russian energy. It will soon no longer have to rely on Russian gas but remains reliant on Russian oil.