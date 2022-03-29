Sanctioned oligarch Abramovich seen at Russia-Ukraine talks

By MEHMET GUZEL and MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

ISTANBUL (AP) — Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has been seen on the sidelines of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow aimed at bringing to an end the war in Ukraine. The silver-haired oil and aluminum tycoon stood in the background Tuesday as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan entered a hall packed with negotiators in a government building adjacent to the 19th century Ottoman palace, Dolmabahce, in Istanbul. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Abramovich has been “ensuring certain contacts between the Russian and Ukrainian sides” but is not an official member of the delegation. Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain said the oligarch is not part of the negotiation team.