Utah couple accused of using electric shocks on 2 kids

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Utah police have arrested a couple accused of using electric shocks to discipline two children. Arrest records allege a mother and her boyfriend used what police described as an “electronic shocking device” to discipline the woman’s 5-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter. Authorities in the city of Ogden say the children were seen on security footage handcuffed together and jerking in response to the shocks. A woman who answered a phone listed for the mother said she had no comment. The suspects were arrested Saturday on child abuse charges. They did not have attorneys listed in arrest records who could comment on their behalf.