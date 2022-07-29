3rd Wisconsin Dem US Senate candidate bows out, backs Barnes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has dropped out of the state’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary. She’s the third candidate to bow out this week, making Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the all-but the presumptive nominee to face Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Godlewski’s decision Friday to leave the race came after Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out Monday and Barnes’ top rival, Alex Lasry, followed suit Wednesday. Godlewski and Nelson had been trailing Barnes and Lasry by double digits in public polling. Several lower-tier candidates remain in the Aug. 9 primary, and even those who dropped out will still be on the ballot. In-person absentee voting began this week.

