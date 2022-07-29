Blinken off to Asia, Africa as Russia, China tensions rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is headed to Asia and Africa as the U.S. and rivals China and Russia intensify their battle for global influence. The State Department said Friday Blinken will begin a five-nation tour of the two continents next week, starting in Cambodia, where he will attend a Southeast Asian regional security forum. Both the Chinese and Russian foreign ministers are also expected to attend the conference in Phnom Penh.. Blinken announced Wednesday that he had requested a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a conversation that would end months of estrangement between the men.

