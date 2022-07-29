California woman sentenced in crash that orphaned 3 kids

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A California woman has been sentenced to between 21 years and life in prison for killing a mother and father and injuring their three young children in a drunk driving crash while the family was out looking at Christmas lights. The Orange County District Attorney’s office says 23-year-old Grace Coleman was sentenced Friday after previously pleading guilty to two counts of murder and other charges. Authorities say Coleman was driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit in December 2020 when she ran a red light and crashed into the car driven by Henry Saldana-Mejia as he took his family to see Christmas lights.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.