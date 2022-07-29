Kemp assails national economy while touting Georgia record

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is taking aim at what he calls the “Biden recession” and spreading blame to Democrat Stacey Abrams while at the same time arguing his own state’s economy is good. Kemp said in a Friday speech in suburban Atlanta that his policies would be better for voter pocketbooks than Abrams. His Democratic rival says Kemp’s policies have only been good for the rich and that Kemp’s distinction between the national and Georgia economy is “mathematically and economically impossible.” The economy is also central to Georgia’s Senate race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

