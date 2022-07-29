Mali issues international warrant for ex prime minister
By BABA AHMED
Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s Supreme Court prosecutor has issued an international arrest warrant for ex-Prime Minister Boubou Cissé and several other ministers of the former government of Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was overthrown by the military junta in August 2020. The move likely is being made to prevent these political figures from being candidates in presidential elections scheduled for February 2024. These former ministers are now living in exile in Niger and Ivory Coast, two countries which have tense relations with the transitional government.