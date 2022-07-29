Neil Patrick Harris is suddenly single in comedy ‘Uncoupled’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Neil Patrick Harris has played an impressive number of what he calls “extreme characters.” He says that makes his role in the comedy “Uncoupled” especially appealing. Harris says he was attracted to the part’s “normalcy” and nuance. He plays a suddenly single New Yorker, dumped by his partner of 17 years, who stumbles into an unfamiliar dating world. The eight-episode “Uncoupled” is out now on Netflix. It represents a still relatively rare Hollywood commodity: a rom-com with a gay character as the lovable hero of the story. The show is from writer-producers Darren Star of “Sex and the City” and Jeffrey Richman of “Modern Family.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.