Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients

NEW YORK (AP) — A once-prominent neurologist has been found guily on charges of sexually abusing patients while treating them with pain medications. A New York City jury reached the verdict Friday after deliberating for about three days at the trial of Dr. Ricardo Cruciani. Six accusers testified that the sexual abuse often occurred behind closed doors during appointments in 2013 at a Manhattan medical center, where the doctor would expose himself and demand sex. Cruciani’s defense attorney countered by arguing the witnesses weren’t credible. Cruciani denied the allegations. His lawyer said there would be an appeal.

