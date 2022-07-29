South Africa’s ruling ANC opens policy meeting amid problems

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party begins its key policy conference on Friday beset by internal divisions and the country’s economic woes. The policy meeting is seen as a preview of the ANC’s December conference to elect its leader. Nearly 30 years after Nelson Mandela’s party won power in recognition of its fight to end white minority rule, the ANC is now faced with declining voter support. The party is widely criticized for rampant corruption and for not effectively pursuing policies to help poor Black South Africans. About 2,000 ANC officials and members are to participate in the three-day conference. The conference is to adopt policies to address urgent problems including South Africa’s 35% unemployment rate.

