Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The annual weather pattern known as the monsoon has brought a parade of storms to cities across the U.S. Southwest. Las Vegas was hit late Thursday with intense storms that caused water to cascade from ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area. Forecasters say the pattern may repeat through the weekend. In northern Arizona, Flagstaff residents have grown accustomed to constant alerts on their cell phones and sirens in neighborhoods that warn of imminent flooding. While the rain is welcome, it won’t cure the region’s drought woes. Reservoirs rely mainly on winter snowpack for replenishment.

By KEN RITTER and FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press

