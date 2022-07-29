Wildfire in southwest Turkey spreads to hotel; no one hurt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wildfire in southwestern Turkey quickly spread to a hotel that also serves as tourism training school. Officials said no one was hurt in the fire that broke out Friday in the Icmeler resort area. The mayor of the nearby Aegean Sea port city of Marmaris told HarberTurk TV that everyone at the hotel and surrounding structures were evacuated. The Mugla province governor’s office says at least seven water-dropping helicopters and five planes were deployed to help extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Forest fires last summer that killed at least eight people and countless animals were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

