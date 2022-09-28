14 guards indicted on misconduct charges at women’s prison

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Fourteen prison guards have been indicted on charges including misconduct and assault stemming from what authorities have said was an assault on inmates at New Jersey’s only state prison for women. Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin’s office said late Tuesday that the grand jury handed up the indictments after more than a yearlong investigation into the January 2021 events at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women. Attorneys for the guards charged have said previously they planned to fight the allegations in court. Platkin says the charges include charges conspiracy, official misconduct, tampering with public records and aggravated assault.

