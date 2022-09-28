At least 6 people wounded in shooting at school in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Officials say at least six people have been wounded after a shooting at a school in east Oakland, California. Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly said the scene of Wednesday’s shooting was “no longer active.” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tweeted that all of the wounded were adults. She said the shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school. The mayor said it is located on the same block as three other schools. Officials didn’t say if any of the victims might be students age 18 or older. Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the schools and students leaving nearby campuses.

