Biden looks to win over Pacific Island leaders at summit
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting Pacific Island leaders for a two-day summit as the U.S. looks to counter China’s influence in the region. Pacific Island leaders see a more pressing concern in addressing problems caused by climate change. The leaders kicked off the summit by meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and are set to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other U.S. officials. Biden will address the leaders Thursday at the State Department and host them at the White House for dinner. Among those participating are leaders from Fiji, the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands, French Polynesia and New Caledonia. The Biden administration aims to hash out a joint statement at the summit’s conclusion.