California governor signs laws to boost housing production
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two new laws in California will let developers bypass local governments to build housing on commercial land. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws Wednesday aimed at increasing housing production. Both laws would let developers bypass local laws to build housing on land set aside for businesses. One law requires a certain amount of the housing units to be affordable. The other law does not require affordable housing but says the project must go through an environmental review process. Local governments largely oppose the laws because of the land’s potential for generating corporate tax revenue. Housing would generate lower revenue.