California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday that the state’s recycling program has needed fixing for decades. She notes that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year. California’s recycling program includes beer cans and bottles, but not wine or spirits containers. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced late Tuesday that he had signed Atkins’ bill into law. Consumers in California pay a nickel each time they buy a 12-ounce bottle or can, and a dime for containers over 24 ounces.