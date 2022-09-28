Former Chicago cop indicted on federal civil rights charge

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago police officer has been indicted on a federal civil rights charge for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing someone while on duty. Sixty-four-year-old James Sajdak is charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday in Chicago federal court. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. The charge is punishable by up to life in federal prison. Sajdak allegedly attacked the victim on March 5, 2019. WBBM-TV reports Sajdak and the city of Chicago also face a federal lawsuit from the incident.

