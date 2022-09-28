Gunman kills Chinese-Pakistani national in Karachi, wounds 2

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a gunman posing as a dental patient shot and killed a dual national Chinese-Pakistani man working at a dental clinic in the southern port city of Karachi before fleeing the scene. A Chinese couple running the clinic was wounded during Wednesday’s attack. According to a senior police official, the couple is in stable condition at a hospital. There was no immediate claim from any group, but a separatist group has claimed responsibility for some of the previous attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi and elsewhere.

