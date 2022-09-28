Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:09 AM

Gunman kills Chinese-Pakistani national in Karachi, wounds 2

KTVZ

By MUHAMMAD FAROOQ
Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a gunman posing as a dental patient shot and killed a dual national Chinese-Pakistani man working at a dental clinic in the southern port city of Karachi before fleeing the scene. A Chinese couple running the clinic was wounded during Wednesday’s attack. According to a senior police official, the couple is in stable condition at a hospital. There was no immediate claim from any group, but a separatist group has claimed responsibility for some of the previous attacks on Chinese nationals in Karachi and elsewhere.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content