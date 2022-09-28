Italians march for abortion rights after Meloni victory

ROME (AP) — Protesters have marched in Rome and Milan, as well was other Italian cities, to defend the right to abortion in Italy, which they fear is under threat after a far-right party led in parliamentary elections. Organizers said Wednesday they feared Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will launch “a triad of ‘God, homeland and family’” policies — a reference to her political manifesto. The right-wing coalition she leads is expected to form a new government in the coming weeks. Before the Sept. 25 election for Parliament, Meloni said she would respect a 1978 law guaranteeing access to abortion, but would push for measures, such as economic help, for women who decide to give birth instead of aborting.

By FRANCES D’EMILIO and TRISHA THOMAS Associated Press

