Michigan lawmakers approve early absentee ballot processing
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press/Report for America
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers approved legislation Wednesday that would allow larger municipalities to begin processing ballots two days before an election. The measure allows offices to begin preparing absentee ballots the Sunday before the election but not count votes until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Officials say the legislation would provide relief for local offices. Critics argue it doesn’t go far enough to help delays in reporting results. Michigan is one of several swing states that allowed no-excuse mail-in ballots but didn’t allow local election offices to begin processing ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. The legislation now goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for approval.